Shonen Jump Confirms Another Long-Running Series Is Ending Very Soon

One Shonen Jump series just started its final arc earlier this Fall, but Shueisha has already confirmed that the series will be coming to an end in just a few more chapters. Shueisha has been going through a great amount of change this year as Shonen Jump magazine has been in search of its next big hit. That’s not just limited to the physical magazine itself either as the Shonen Jump+ app has been going through a lot of changes in the past year with Japan too. There are a number of major franchises that have come to an end, and yet another is joining its ranks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2.5 Dimensional Seduction announced it was going to be kicking off its final arc with its latest chapters launching earlier this Fall, but it wasn’t exactly clear how long this final arc would actually last. But as the manga continues to release new chapters and reach the climax of a major confession, it has also been revealed (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on X) that the manga will be ending in just four more chapters. Which means fans who love this series really need to pay attention from here on out.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction Confirms Its Ending Very Soon

Courtesy of Shueisha

Yu Hashimoto’s 2.5 Dimensional Seduction has revealed that after the release of Chapter 196 this week, it will be ending in four more chapters. This means the cosplay romance series is going to round out with a nice 200 chapter mark when it ends. The final arc kicked off with Mikari Tachibana suddenly disappearing from school, and thus teased that fans would see her steadily get the courage to confess her feelings to Okumura. But that’s easier said than done.

Because Okumura had pushed her to the side for so long because of his preference for 2D girls (as a resulting trauma from something in his past), Mikari worries about what’s to come after her confession. While it’s finally going to make her feel better to let her Senpai know how she feels, she’s still worried about what that’s going to do to Okumura. And Okumura himself doesn’t know what to do about the situation either.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump+?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump has ended over 10 series this year, and is planning to cancel even more before the Fall wraps up. But it’s been a lot of endings with Shonen Jump+ as well. It seems to be marking the end of an era overall as franchises like Kaiju No. 8 have ended this year, and there are likely even more on the way. Only a few like 2.5D Dimensional Seduction and other franchises are getting to end on their own terms, however, so it’s always curious to see how a creator wants to end their story.

Even a long running romance like this one has fans wondering how it’s going to end for Okumura and the others, and it’s bittersweet to say yet another goodbye in a year that has been especially packed with some major endings, brought on by cancellation or otherwise. What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – @WSJ_manga on X