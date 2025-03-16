It’s Harder Than Ever to Watch Looney Tunes With Huge Streaming Removal

It just got a lot harder to go back and watch your favorite Looney Tunes classic episodes thanks to a major streaming removal from Max this month. Looney Tunes is one of Warner Bros. most iconic franchises as the animated shorts helped form a base for the company’s success today. The Looney Tunes became such a big deal over the decades as there have been a number of animated series, video games, and more than have been released (and even more that have been inspired by them). But unfortunately for one reason or another, the Looney Tunes have been on the chopping block.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Max has been removing a number of animated shows from their streaming service in the last few years, and Looney Tunes has been caught in the crossfire for many of these removals. The franchise has been half removed, and even left entirely in the past few years before returning to the service, and unfortunately now Looney Tunes has removed its library of classic episodes from Max as of today. Which means that fans who want to check out these classics ahead of say, watching its new movie in theaters, will have a hard time doing so.

Warner Bros. Discovery

Looney Tunes Is Removed From Max

As of today, Looney Tunes classic shorts are no longer available for streaming with Max. There are a few ways to scratch these itches through later generation releases, however, with offerings such as Looney Tunes Cartoons, New Looney Tunes, Baby Looney Tunes, The Sylvester & Tweety Mysteries, Bugs Bunny Builders, and Tiny Toons Looniversity still currently available for streaming with the service. But as Looney Tunes fans will tell you, these newer generations often have comedic voices of their own and will have a much different kind of experience to offer than the original shorts do.

Looney Tunes is one of the pillars for Warner Bros. Animation in general as their characters helped to launch a whole generation of cartoons. These shorts are so timeless in many ways (with Max often directly addressing when a particular short didn’t age well) that they are ripe for a rewatch even in the modern day. It’s also why the Looney Tunes themselves keep showing up in new projects like Space Jam: A New Legacy and a new feature film currently working its way through theaters, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

warner bros.

How to Support Looney Tunes

The timing of Looney Tunes being removed from Max is unfortunate as there will likely be a lot of interest in the franchise thanks to the release of The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie. This is the very first feature film release for the franchise that didn’t involve live-action actors of some sort, so it’s a pretty big deal for animation fans. Unfortunately, it might be one of the last if the franchise doesn’t get the support that Warner Bros. might be hoping for. But the fact it’s released in theaters at all is a pretty big deal.

Also, the Looney Tunes shorts might not be available for streaming but they are often showing on television. If you have MeTV in your area, then you likely also have access to MeTV Toons, which airs the Looney Tunes shorts along with a ton of classic animated shows that don’t have a home anymore. You’ll have to explore the broadcast to see particular shorts and find out when they air, but thankfully they are not completely gone entirely.