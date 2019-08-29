You Won’t Believe This 50-Year-Old Cosplayer’s Gorgeous Love Live Look

The Love Live! franchise is one of the bigger “Idol” series in the medium of anime. Following a high school group of “idols”, Japan’s term for young entertainers and the equivalent of the West’s “pop stars”, the series is all about togetherness and offers a light and breezy series of adventures where the main characters learn to discover not only themselves, but also their friendship with one another. Recently, a unique cosplayer was discovered who not only manages to bring the anime franchise to life, but still manages to do so regardless of being 50 years old!

Instagram User Katsumisayuri_Sayuri shows off a number of different outfits that seem taken right from the Love Live! anime series:

Love Live! has been in the news a lot recently, as celebrity Billie Eilish has run afoul of several fans of the series with claims of stolen art. The original group of the franchise has also, right around the time of the former story, announced that they’ll be releasing a new single.

Love Live! School Idol Project is a joint project between ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki G’s magazine, music label Lantis, and animation Studio Sunrise. The story follows Honoka Kosaka, a girl who is attending a school that is about to be closed down due to a lack of new applicants. Discovering that school idol groups are very popular, Honoka decides to start a group with friends from school. Soon they enter in the cross-country idol competition, Love Live.

The series first launched in Dengeki G in 2010, and has subsequently released many music CDs, animated music videos, manga, video games, and two seasons of an anime series. The first season ran for 13 episodes in 2013, and the second season aired in 2014 for the same episode count. The series has been licensed for an English language release by NIS America, with a sequel series following a new set of school idols, Love Live! Sunshine!! launching in 2015.

A sequel film taking place after the end of the original series, Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow, officially released in Japan earlier this year and features a completely new story. The synopsis for the film reads as such:

“In the film’s story, Uranohoshi Girls’ High School’s idol group Aqours has won the final Love Live! contest. While preparing to enroll at a new school, the first- and second-year students encounter unexpected trouble. Also, after heading for a graduation trip, the third-year students go missing. As they are separated, the Aquors members appreciate the weight of their togetherness for the first time. In order to move forward, they must decide how to react to their new situations.”