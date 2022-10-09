Love Live Superstar Season 3 Announced

Love Live continues to be one of the biggest IPs in anime, and of course, fans know there is tons more content on the way. After all, the franchise just wrapped one of its seasons thanks to Sunrise. And now, we have learned Love Live Superstar is moving forward with season three.

The announcement went live today in tandem with the finale of Love Live Superstar season two. The show's stars announced a new season has already been ordered, and fans are already eager to see what season three has in store.

For those unfamiliar with Love Live as a whole, the franchise got underway in 2010 under Hajime Yatate and Sakurako Kimino. The IP is comprised of several TV shows and films that focus on teenage school girls who become musical idols. Love Live Superstar was the fourth series in the franchise following School Idol Project, Sunshine, and Nijigasaki High School Idol Club. Next year, the IP is set to debut Sunshine in the Mirror. And of course, we know season three of Superstar is in the works.

Want to know more bout Love Live Superstar ahead of season three? You can check it out below:

"The first students have arrived at Yuigaoka Girls' High School, a new academy built on the crossroads of Omotesando, Harajuku, and Aoyama. With no history, no upperclassmen to rely on, and no name to speak of, this school's totally starting from scratch! In the midst of this, a team of five girls led by Kanon Shibuya discover "school idols." -I love singing! I really do! And I want to accomplish something with it! So the hopes of these stars, still small in stature, begin to accumulate...and so begins the "School Idol Project" of five girls with a blank slate and infinite potential."

