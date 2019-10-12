Lupin the 3rd Announces New Fashion Collaboration

Fans are universally digging the animation of the next installment of the Lupin The Third franchise in the form of its CG theatrical release dropping later this year. To capitalize on the next film in the series that has been running since the 1960s, one Italian fashion designer/company is teasing a fashion line that takes the clothing from the Gentleman Thief and brings it into the real world for fans to dress like their favorite rogues from the popular anime franchise.

TMS Entertainment revealed the news that Lupin The Third would be partnering with the Italian fashion company to bring some of the slick outfits from the upcoming film to the hands of the anime thief’s fans that live around the world:

Fresh look for the Lupin gang? Italian fashion brand @alfreddunhill announces a special collab with the world’s greatest thief. #LUPINTHE3rd https://t.co/B2GwuAnHSC pic.twitter.com/yNWAb2vnvK — TMS Entertainment (@tmsanime) October 11, 2019

Lupin The Third was originally created by the departed artist, Monkey Punch, who established an eccentric world that mixes a hilarious sense of humor with cat burglary of the highest caliber. With numerous anime series, manga chapters, feature length films, and merchandise to its name, Lupin will surely continue to have characters and settings that continue to exist years into the future.

A new Lupin The Third CG film will be releasing later this year into theaters, titled “Lupin The Third The First“. The most recent version of the franchise is the anime Lupin the Third Part 5 which is the sixth iteration of the anime overall, and aired in Japan last year. You can currently find the original Japanese release with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“Lupin’s current target: a key to a certain server facility. Once obtained, the information of all the customers and their funds from the world’s largest online bank will be in Lupin’s hands. There, they find the developer of the security system of the bank: Ami. Lupin and Jigen successfully capture Ami and bring her to their hideout. However, almost immediately upon their arrival, Zenigata and his men surround the place. Being at a loss as to why their location was exposed so easily, they discover an online show going viral. The show’s name: “Arrest Lupin III.”