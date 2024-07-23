Lycoris Recoil Miniseries Announced

Are you ready for more Lycoris Recoil? It has been a couple of years since the original series went live, and since its premiere, the the action series has only grown bigger. Thanks to its clever choreography and colorful characters, Lycoris Recoil earned a spot as one of the best anime of 2022. Now, a new report has confirmed more of the anime is on the horizon, and we have a special miniseries to thank.

According to the Lycoris Recoil staff, a new series of anime shorts are on the horizon, and they will bring our fave heroines back to the screen. The miniseries will feature six original slice-of-life stories. As for their crew, each short will feature a different director, so you can expect a solid variety from this Lycoris Recoil comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/lycoris_recoil/status/1815771442539376680?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Of course, staff from the original anime will take part in this miniseries. Shingo Adachi will oversee the project along with character designer Imigimuru. So far, no firm release window has been given for this new miniseries, but Lycoris Recoil fans are willing to wait however long for the comeback.

After all, it has been a hot minute since fans were given an update on the IP. Lycoris Recoil premiered in July 2022 to quick acclaim, and A-1 Pictures thrived under the praise. Despite intense interest, no word was ever given on a second season, so this Lycoris Recoil miniseries is much appreciated. If you haven’t checked out the series yet, you can find Lycoris Recoil streaming on Crunchyroll right now, so you read up on its synopsis below for all the details you may want:

“A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA – Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”.This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls.The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris.They work together at one of its branches-Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It’s mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris.”

What do you think about this Lycoris Recoil update? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!