Lycoris Recoil Revisits Fans With Special Summer Promo

Lycoris Recoil is currently in the works on bringing the anime back with new projects, and its leads are going out for the Summer in some special new art to help celebrate. Lycoris Recoil was a completely original anime series produced by A-1 Pictures back in 2022, and was subsequently one of the most popular new releases of that year overall. This show followed two girls who belonged to an assassin organization and were called out into dangerous missions. While they waited, the two of them spent their time living and working at a cafe. It was a blend that really took off with fans.

Lycoris Recoil ended its run back in 2022, and soon announced that a new anime project was in the works. While fans are waiting for that new project to release as there is currently no release date or window for that as of this publication, the franchise is still going strong in the meantime. Lycoris Recoil has returned for the Summer with some special vacation art featuring Chisato Nishikigi and Takina Inoue from its official social media account, and you can check out the special new art below.

https://x.com/LYCO_RECO/status/1824666966759518440

How to Watch Lycoris Recoil

Lycoris Recoil is currently in the works on a new miniseries featuring six shorts that will be highlighting the daily life of the LycoReco cafe. These shorts will focus on a different character with each entry and will have a different director at the helm. Release windows of dates have yet to be announced for the new shorts as of the time of this publication, but you can currently check out the original run of the TV anime now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Lycoris Recoil as such:

“For these peaceful days――there’s a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: ‘DA – Direct Attack’. And their group of all-girl agents: ‘Lycoris’. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It’s mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!”