Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Hoda Kotb Makes NSFW Slip During Dragon Ball Z Goku Balloon Moment

During this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade fans got to see their favorite Dragon Ball character Goku take to the skies, however when it was his time on TV all hell broke loose. This year marks the second time the Saiyan has taken part in the event, but it is the first time NBC host Hoda Kotb cracked up over the Saiyan.

And no, it isn’t because the anchor was poking fun at the hero. This time, the flub came down to a little mispronunciation of Goku’s birth name.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, a clip from the NBC stream of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is going viral. The video sees Kobt introduce Goku to viewers, but things go off the rails when she speaks about Dragon Ball‘s upcoming game.

Here’s the Goku balloon! Hoda kinda looses it after she says “Kakarot”. pic.twitter.com/0dIQWpG1fu — Tanooki Joe (@TanookiKuribo) November 28, 2019

For those who do not know, the franchise will put out a game next year which celebrates Dragon Ball Z‘s 30th anniversary. The game is titled Kakarot, but that name is not intuitive to everyone. Kobt does slip up when she pronounces the name and accidentally gives it a NSFW slip. And once she realizes the flub, the anchor bursts into laughter.

You cannot expect everyone to know the ins and outs of Dragon Ball, and fans are loving this candid whoops. In the eyes of otakus, Kobt gets all the points for her effort alone, and they’d be glad to give the news host a lesson on Kakarot anytime, anywhere.

Did you catch this moment live on TV? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchises with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.