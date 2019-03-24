New ‘Made in Abyss’ Film Reveals Poster, Release Window

Made in Abyss was one of the hottest anime releases of 2017. Though its initial run went largely unnoticed, the series has picked up major steam as a cult favorite in the years since. The franchise has even come back to theaters with two compilation films, the first one which even hit North American shores earlier this month. But the series isn’t done yet.

Revealed on the series’ official website, the new Made in Abyss film, Dawn of the Deep Soul, is officially slated for a release in January 2020. You can check out the film’s newest poster below.

Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul will take place after the events of the anime series, and this poster shows off more of a character fans wanted to see eventually make the jump to the anime adaptation. Pictured here is the mysterious White Whistle Bondrewd who managed to make a base in the fifth layer of the Abyss, and first debuted in the final episode of the series’ initial 13 episode run.

The young girl in his arms is named Prushka, who he adopted at one point in his history. It’s likely that their story will be a major focus of the new film, but it is unclear of whether or not the new film will adapt the events of the Ido Front arc. Fans were hoping to see these events in a second season of the series, but at least the series is continuing its anime productions in some fashion.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such:

“The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”

