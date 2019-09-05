Made In Abyss Actors Reveal Their Favorite Scenes

Made in Abyss is one of the most unique and introspective anime/manga franchises on the market today. Following a young girl named Riko as she attempts to descend down into a giant cave that gets more dangerous as a climber descends, she is joined by a cybernetic humanoid boy, Reg, who can assist her greatly on her trek. Recently the entertainment outlet, Anime News Network, had the opportunity to discuss with the Japanese voice cast of the series just what their favorite moments of the franchise were to bring to life from the manga.

The anime new outlet discussed the scenes with the voice actors for Nanachi, Reg, and Riko (Shiori Izawa, Mariya Ise, and Miyu Tomita respectively) to dive into just what scenes they enjoyed the most in terms of bringing their characters to life. For Riko’s voice actor, it was during the “final episode when Riko says her wound is proof that Reg protected her” and describes said scene as being the “most touching” of the series as it laid to bare the relationship that the two protgaonists developed with one another over the course of the franchise.

For Mariya Ise, the voice of Reg, described her favorite scene in the series to be when the “narrator explained how Reg and Riko would be chased instead of chasing the monsters themselves when they enter from the second layer into the third layer”, noting that this particular narration hit the actress the hardest. She also notes that her second favorite scene when “Nanachi asked to kill Mitty”, noting the dire seriousness of the situation.

For Izawa, the voice of Nanachi, the ending is the best scene of the series, as Made in Abyss delivers its finale with the protagonists simply continuing their descent, expressing that perseverance and dedication were some of the lessons that were paramount to the series as a whole.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service. Sentai Filmworks officially describes the series as such:

“The enigmatic Abyss is an unforgiving and deadly place. Despite the dangers, it still captures the imagination of explorers such as Riko who wishes to follow in her mother’s footsteps and trains hard to become a Cave Raider. One day, she receives news that her mother died in the Abyss, yet a mysterious note tells Riko that her mother may still be alive. Vowing to uncover the truth about her mother’s fate, Riko embarks on a journey with a humanoid robot boy name Reg. Together, they will discover if they have what it takes to survive where so many others have perished.”