New ‘Made in Abyss’ Anime Shares First Poster

Made in Abyss was a major cult hit last year, and soon the series will be having a major comeback with a new set of compilation films releasing in Japan early in 2019.

To celebrate its upcoming release, Made in Abyss released the first poster for the second compilation film, Wandering Twilight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new key visual for the second part of the “Made in Abyss” anime compilation film feature, titled “Hourou Suru Tasogare,” has been released. Screening of the movies begin January 4th, 2019 //t.co/TfwAZVkk6f pic.twitter.com/HZ1n02un7I — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) September 10, 2018

Although it only had a brief 13 episode run, the series has garnered such a huge swell of support as to not only get these two compilation films, but a second season coming soon as well. The compilation films will begin screening in Japan with the first, Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn, hitting theaters on January 4 next year and the second, Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight, will begin screening on January 19.

Made in Abyss became a huge hit in a short time because of its magnificently crafted art style, and juxtaposition of having young characters deal with bleak, mature, and heartbreaking events as the series unfolds. It’s certainly going to be a compelling set of films to be sure.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub), which was formerly gated behind their now-defunct Anime Strike service.

The series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg who decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her while bearing the knowledge that she will most likely never return.