Made in Abyss Sets Season 2 Release Date

Made in Abyss will finally be returning for its second season later this Summer, and has officially set a release date for the new episodes! After having a successful first season debut, Made in Abyss following things up with not two, but three feature film releases hitting theaters in the years since that initial season. But now years later, the anime is gearing up for a full return of the TV anime series with the second season that currently carries the subtitle of The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. After teasing its mysterious new episodes over the year, fans will finally get to see them in action soon.

As Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun readies for its launch this Summer, the newest trailer for the second season has confirmed that the new episodes will be kicking off starting July 6th in Japan. With the new season already licensed for an international release, thankfully this means it won't be too long before we get to see how intensely the new season ramps it up for all of the children adventuring through the Abyss. You can check out the newest trailer for the second season below:

Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun will be directed by Masayuki Kojima for Kinema Citrus with Shinpei Yamashita returning as producer, Kazuchika Kise returning as character designer, Hiryuki Kurata handling the scripts once more, and Kevin Penkin returning to compose the music. The central cast of Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi are set to return as well with new additions for the second season including Misaki Kuno as Faputa, Yuka Terasaki as Vueko, Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan, Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf, Hiroki Goto as Majikaja, Kana Ichinose as Maaa, Kimiko Saito as Muugi, and Ryota Takeuchi as Gaburoo.

HIDIVE has announced that it will be streaming the second season of Made in Abyss alongside its launch in Japan as part of their line up for the Summer 2022 anime schedule. If you wanted to catch up to the series before the new episodes start, you can find Made in Abyss now streaming its first season and three theatrical movies (including the Dawn of the Deep Soul sequel) streaming with HIDIVE too. They tease the series as such, "Within the depths of the Abyss, a girl named Riko stumbles upon a robot who looks like a young boy. Riko and her new friend descend into uncharted territory to unlock its mysteries, but what lies in wait for them in the darkness?"

