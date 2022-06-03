Made In Abyss Season 2 Releases New Trailer

✖

Made in Abyss is a unique anime within the medium, following characters that might seem far more adorable than the subject matter of the series suggests. With the main character, Riko, searching for her mother within the terrifying world of the Abyss, a new trailer has arrived that gives fans a look as to where the series is headed when it arrives later this summer. The second season will once again see the studio, Kinema Citrus, in the driver's seat when it comes to bringing this story to life and continuing the anime adaptation.

Made in Abyss shared the new trailer for its second season, which has been confirmed to be releasing on July 6th with its premiere episode under the season title of The Golden City of the Scorching Sun:

The three main voice actors for the series, Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi respectively, are set to return to this brand new adventure as our Abyss exploring protagonists further their quest within the disturbing locale.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of Made in Abyss, the official manga publishers of the series, Seven Seas, shared this official description of the series:

"In an age when the corners of the world have been scoured for their secrets, only one place remains unexplored–a massive cave system known as the Abyss. Those who traverse its endless pits and labyrinth-like tunnels are known as Cave Raiders. A young orphan named Riko dreams of following in her mother's footsteps as a Cave Raider, and when she meets a strange robot when exploring the Abyss, she's one step closer to achieving her goal!"

The first season found its way onto the streaming service of Amazon Prime, though it seems that Season Two is headed for the platform of HDIVE, but we'll be sure to keep you posted if the series branches out when it comes to where anime fans can watch it. The manga series continues to this day, meaning there should be plenty of material for the anime to adapt in the future.

Are you hyped for the return of Made in Abyss? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the cave raiders.