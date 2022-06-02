Made in Abyss Game Release Date Revealed

Spike Chunsoft has announced that the upcoming Made in Abyss video game, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, will officially release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on September 2nd. The title had previously been attached to a broad Fall 2022 release window. The release date is notable in part because it means the video game will drop just after the anime adaptation, upon which it is based, returns this summer.

As one might expect, the new video game will include scenes voiced by the cast of the anime and allow players to go through the events of the anime. It will also, however, include a new story with a nameless Cave Raider, and Spike Chunsoft has revealed that the character will be voiced by Katelyn Barr and Matt Shipman in English while Akari Kito will provide the Japanese voiceover. Players can customize the new character’s hair and more.

The new video game will be available in two versions, Standard Edition and Collector’s Edition. The Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Collector’s Edition notably includes a 24″ x 36″ movie-sized cloth poster with new art by the anime team Kinema Citrus as well as a Cave-Raiding Notebook and a special box. You can check out what all of that looks like in the tweet embedded above.

“Another story takes place many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss,” an official description of the game’s original story reads. “The world’s sole remaining, unconquered chasm, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born…and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss and aim for the bottom of the netherworld. The story about to be told is of the adventures of a nameless Cave Raider in the Abyss.”

As noted above, Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is set to release for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 2nd in North America and Europe. Pre-orders for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness are now available wherever such things are sold. The second season of the Made in Abyss anime is also coming this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Made in Abyss franchise in general right here.

Are you looking forward to the release of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness? What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming game so far? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things anime and gaming!