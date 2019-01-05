New ‘Made in Abyss’ Film Reveals Title, Poster

Made in Abyss recently premiered a set of new compilation films in Japan, and with their release came the first look at what’s next to come for the franchise.

First teased shortly after the end of the series’ initial run in 2017, Made in Abyss‘ sequel is a film officially titled Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. You can see the first teaser poster for it below.

Officially revealed on Twitter, while originally handed out to fans who attended the screenings of the compilation films in theaters, the first poster for the new film teases more of Bondrewd. Bondrewd is a mysterious White Whistle who managed to make a base in the fifth layer of the Abyss, and first debuted in the final episode of the series’ initial 13 episode run.

Many fans of the series have been waiting to see more of Bondrewd in the anime, but fans were hoping to see the series continue with a second season. While the series may be continuing with a new film, a second season may not entirely be off the table. Though at the end of the day, more Made in Abyss is a good thing regardless of how it’s being delivered.

Akihiko Tsukushi’s Made in Abyss was first published online in Takeshobo’s Web Comic Ganma in 2012, and has since been collected into six volumes. The series was adapted into an anime by Kinema Citrus, and you can find the Japanese language broadcast with English subtitles (who is also providing an English dub) on HIDIVE, which was formerly gated behind Amazon’s now-defunct Anime Strike service.

The series follows a young orphan girl named Rico who lives in a town on the edge of the Abyss, an enormous, unexplored pit and underground maze. It’s full of hidden relics and treasures humans have yet to discover, but it also carries a harsh danger. The further people travel into the abyss, the more likely they will succumb to a terrible sickness called the “Curse of the Abyss” on their return trip. On the way down the Abyss she meets a young half-boy, half-robot named Reg who decides to go with her on her journey. Pushed on by a note left by her mother to meet her at the bottom of the abyss, Rico decides to plunge down regardless of the danger that awaits her while bearing the knowledge that she will most likely never return.