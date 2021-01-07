Madoka Magica Celebrates Its Tenth Anniversary with Tease

If you were part of the anime fandom a decade ago, then the name Madoka will be familiar to you. The world was introduced to a subversive series called Puella Magi Madoka Magica back in 2011, and it is one of the biggest series in anime to date. The magical girl series took everyone by surprise, and now, the show’s tenth anniversary has crept up on fans.

If you did not know, Madoka Magica debut on January 7, 2011 in Japan. The premiere began easily enough with some cute characters and a promise of magical powers. This is pretty standard for any magical girl series, but things got wild at the end. Fans were informed of the cost each heroine had unwittingly paid to get their powers, and Madoka Magica continued to shock fans throughout its first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since its debut, Madoka Magica has garnered praise from around the world. Fans and critics alike were stunned by the show’s genre-bending story, and its characters were heralded for being complex. The series not only went on to win major awards in Japan, but it also earned rave reviews in the West.

Last year, a spin-off anime was introduced based on Madoka Magica, and it tells the story told within the mobile game Magia Record. The show was a hit with fans, and there are plans to put out more of this anime. As for the main series, creators Akiyuki Shinbo, Gen Uroobuchi, Ume Aoki, and Atsuhiro Iwakami have gone on to tackle a slew of successful projects on their own. So if Madoka Magica wants to make a surprise comeback in 2021, fans would be more than happy to see it!

Do you hope there is even more Madoka Magica to come? What else do you want to see from the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.