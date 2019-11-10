Anime NYC to Host Premiere of New Madoka Magica Anime

Although Puella Magi Madoka Magica came to an end years ago, the series is far from over as it has survived to this day with plenty of smaller side-efforts. One of the standout ones has been the mobile game introducing a whole new story following a new set of magical girls, and this mobile game will be branching out with a new anime project. The last update we got about this new series was that it was delayed from its originally scheduled 2019 release to sometime in January 2020, but this latest update confirms that things are moving along nicely.

Anime NYC has announced that they will be hosting the United States premiere of this new series, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, during the convention with the voice of Madoka, Aoi Yuki, and president of studio SHAFT, Mitsutoshi Kubota, in attendance.

Join @aniplexusa and guests Aoi Yuki (Voice of Madoka) and Mitsutoshi Kubota (President of SHAFT) for #AnimeNYC‘s #MagiaRecord Event! Explore the mobile game based on #MadokaMagica and see the US Premiere of the anime based on this new Magical Girl story! https://t.co/RY91i0P53D pic.twitter.com/KtNCS1hzAK — Anime NYC (@animenyc) November 8, 2019

Anime NYC will be taking place between November 15th to the 17th, and the official Twitter account for connection announced the special panel, and confirmed that those in attendance for the event on Saturday, November 16th, will be able to see the first two episodes of this new anime series. Considering it’s not going to officially premiere until next January, Madoka Magica fans are definitely going to want to keep an eye out for this.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story is directed by Gekidan Inu Curry and original Madoka Magica series director Yukihiro Miyamoto for SHAFT. Takumi Ozawa is composing the music, Yota Tsuruoka is directing the sound, and the original character designs are provided by Ume Aoki. The anime series is based on the story found in the 2017 Madoka Magica Gaiden mobile game.

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Gaiden follows a young girl named Iroha Tamaki as she searches for her missing younger sister Ui in the strange city of Kamihama, where various magical girls are gathering to do battle. Meeting with Madoka, the main character of the mainline series, as she’s searching for a missing Homura, Iroha becomes a magical girl fueled by a wish to rescue her sister from a strange illness.

The anime series will feature an original character, Kuroe, performed by Kana Hanazawa, and she joins the previously confirmed cast of Momo Asakura as Iroha Tamaki, Sora Amamiya as Yachiyo Nanami, Shiina Natsukawa as Tsuruno Yui, Ayane Sakura as Felicia Mitsuki, Yui Ogura as Sana Futaba, Mikako Komatsu as Momoko Togame, Ayaka Ohashi as Kaede Akino, and Kaori Ishihara as Rena Minami.