Madoka Magica's Original Writer Says He Finished its Next Movie Script Years Ago

✖

Puella Magi Madoka Magica's original writer says they completed the script for the next big movie in the franchise several years ago! Studio SHAFT's original anime series is currently celebrating its monumental tenth anniversary, and part of its massive celebration is a new feature film picking up from where the events of the third film left off. Titled Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis, this new film will be taking place after the events of Part 3 Rebellion. It's a story original writer Gen Urobuchi has had on the shelf for a long, long time.

Taking to Twitter following the announcement for Turning the Tide of Walpurgis, Gen Urobuchi revealed that he's had the script for the film written for the past five years. Noting that he worked on the script in between projects Kamen Rider Gaim (2014) and Thunderbolt Fantasy (2016), Urobuchi celebrated the fact that this long in the works script will finally be seeing the light of day soon!

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Turning the Tide of Walpurgis is the first new project for the franchise in eight long years, so Urobuchi is just as excited as the fans are to see the new movie at last! Though Urobuchi's case is different considering he's had the next phase of the story set for the last few years. He's message to fans reads as such:

"I finished writing the script for [Turning the Tide of Walpurgis] right after I had completed my work on Kamen Rider Gaim and just before I started writing Thunderbolt Fantasy. If I think about it, this was the last time I was able to write lines for cute girls all by myself. I'm glad it is finally seeing the light of day!"

But what do you think? Are you just as excited to check out Madoka Magica's first new movie in years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - Crunchyroll