Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc U.S. Netflix Release Date Announced

Kinnikuman has had a long history in the anime world. First premiering in 1979, creator Yudetamago unleashed the wrestling world as a manga that would be picked up for several anime projects. Kinnikuman hasn't had an anime series since the previous show, Ultimate Muscle: The Kinnikuman Legacy, ended its run in 2006. Like many other professional wrestlers, it's hard to keep Kinnikuman down as not only will the alien prince be making a comeback, but he will be doing so this summer on Netflix. To get fans hyped for the franchise's big comeback to the squared circle, the streaming service has revealed the release date for the Perfect Origin Arc.

The cast for Kinnikuman's return will include Mamoru Miyano as Kinnikuman, Akira Kamiya as Mayumi Kinniku, and Akira Kamiya as Prince Kamehame. Hot off the heels of Kaiju No. 8 and Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, Production I.G. is set to bring this story to life. With the studio also working on Terminator Zero for Netflix, the production house has had one of the biggest years in the anime medium.

Kinnikuman's Perfect Origin Release Date

Netflix has revealed that Kinnikuman's anime return will be on July 8th this summer. Luckily, even if you are a newbie to the series, the anime adaptation is planning to release an "episode zero" that will act as a synopsis of everything that has happened to Prince Kinnikuman in the series to date.

If this is your first time hearing about Kinnikuman, here's an official description for the series that was dubbed "Ultimate Muscle" in North America, "Prince Kinnikuman, who came to Earth from Kinnikusei, a planet at the end of the universe, was always ridiculed by humans as a useless Chojin. However, by chance, he was given the right to participate in the Chojin World Cup, a tournament to determine the world's best Chojin, and by a miracle, he won the championship. The following year, he even won it again. Since then, he has become a central figure among Seigi Chojin, who protects the peace of the universe with the power of friendship with his friends, including Terryman and Robin Mask. In recognition of his achievements, Kinnikuman wins the "Survival Match for the Kinnikusei Throne," the final test of his career, and is crowned the 58th Great King of Kinnikusei. He returned to his home planet from Earth, got married, and said goodbye to eight years of fighting. About a year and a half later, the entire universe was supposed to be at peace..."

