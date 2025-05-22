Maid Sama Returns With New Look at Its Best Couple for Special Anniversary

The 2010s gave fans many of the most beloved shojo anime of all time, such as Kamisama Kiss, Yona of the Dawn, and, of course, Maid Sama! Even decades later, fans are still just as passionate about these shows as when they were first released, even though many, such as Maid Sama in particular, sadly never received a second season. Hard as it may be to accept, it’s been fifteen years since Maid Sama’s anime first aired, and the series just took fans on a trip down memory lane with a new visual of the series’ best couple.

Maid Sama’s anime is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, and on the occasion, a post on X by @hobby_magazine shared an all-new illustration of Misaki and Usui drawn by the anime’s character designer Yuki Imoto. The new art features Maid Sama’s beloved power couple in formal wear, with Usui in a sleek white suit and Misaki in an elegant black dress holding a bouquet of flowers. The illustration was released as part of an online lottery service launched by Kadokawa that lets fans win art and other Maid Sama merchandise.

It’s Been 15 Years and Maid Sama! Still Doesn’t Have a Second Season

As nice as it is to see Usui and Misaki again after all this time, any fan of Maid Sama simply can’t help but feel bittersweet about the fact that fifteen years have passed since the anime was released. Fans have wanted a second season of Maid Sama for years on end, and a huge reason for this is that Season 1 of Maid Sama barely scratched the surface of Usui and Misaki’s relationship. In fact, the bulk of their respective character arcs and growth is still waiting to be adapted from the manga.

After over a decade, you’d think the series would forever be relegated to the shadows, but fans are still waiting, with their hopes renewed once again with the recent renewal of Kimi ni Todoke. Maid Sama also made a return earlier this February with a new one-shot chapter to celebrate the release of Hiro Fujiwara’s new cat-themed romance comedy. The one-shot was met with an overwhelmingly enthusiastic reaction from fans, which proves the franchise’s fandom is still thriving and that it still isn’t too late for Studio J.C. Staff to revive this shojo classic, which is the only fifteen-year anniversary present that fans of Maid Sama truly want.

Source: @hobby_magazine on X.