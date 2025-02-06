Maid-Sama Creator Returns With New Cat-Themed Rom-Com Series

After well over a decade, Hiro Fujiwara, the creator of Kaichou wa Maid-sama! is finally returning with a new series, marking her 20th anniversary as a mangaka in the best possible way. Adding to the excitement of the current shojo resurgence, Fujiwara, the author of one of the most influential shojo romances of the early to mid-2000s, is back with another hit in the making, this time with a cat-themed romcom.

As per a post on X by LaLa magazine’s official handle, a new series by Maid-sama’s creator, Hiro Fujiwara, has just made its debut in the latest LaLa DX issue, 3/2025, which went on sale on February 5th, 2025. The new series is titled Neko ni Wagamama (Selfish Cat) and follows a high schooler named Rin who adopts a stray cat who turns into her unsociable classmate named Tachibana when morning comes. The announcement post was also accompanied by the opening color page of the new series featuring Rin and Tachibana, who sports adorable cat ears sprawled across a couch.

Maid-Sama Returns After 12 Years With A New Chapter and An All-New Cat Romance

Having first made her debut in LaLa back in April 2005 under the pen name Hiro Izumi, Fujiwara is set to celebrate 20 years as a published mangaka this year, and her newest series perfectly marks the occasion. Older versions of Usui and Misaki have also graced the cover of the latest issue of LaLa DX as part of the celebrations. The new issue also pleasantly surprised fans with a bonus Maid-sama! chapter set before Usui and Misaki started dating, wherein Misaki and her friends can be seen looking for a missing cat.

Luckily for fans, Hiro Fujiwara’s official X account has shared some excerpts of the new chapter which also includes a teasing “kiss” between Usui and Misaki. The opening page of the extra chapter also includes an adorable illustration of the beloved pair wearing matching cat ears, setting the stage for the new series’ debut.

As for the new series itself, Neko ni Wagamama was first announced in the January issue of LaLa DX released back in December 2024. With Maid-sama’s manga having ended back in 2013, Neko ni Wagamama marks Fujiwara’s return after twelve whole years. The series features quite an appealing premise following Rin who, despite being allergic to cats, takes home a weak-looking one she finds at a shrine she frequents to admire the cats there. Luckily, Rin doesn’t seem to be allergic to this new cat, allowing her to care for him and admire him from up close for a change. That said, this weak cat Rin takes home turns out to be her stoic classmate Tachibana, who transforms into a cat at night, setting Rin up for quite a surprise in the morning.

Considering the rising popularity of series like The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today Hiro Fujiwara’s new manga is sure to be an instant hit among readers. Although fans may never get that second season of Maid-sama! they’ve been wanting for years, hopefully, this new cat rom-com series can fill that void.

This story is confirmed as of the latest official updates from Hiro_F_info and LaLa_info on X(formerly Twitter).