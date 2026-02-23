Major Crunchyroll Anime Confirms New Season Release Date With Huge Premiere Plans

One of Crunchyroll‘s biggest anime franchises has confirmed the release date for its new season, and has revealed some huge plans for its premiere. Crunchyroll has a lot of franchises that anime fans will want to check out with the streaming service this year, and fans have already gotten to see a big wave as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule. As fans gear up for the next wave of new anime coming later this Spring, one of the biggest franchises has now confirmed its release date with some big plans for its first episodes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Classroom of the Elite previously revealed that Season 4 of the anime would be making its debut sometime in April as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule, and a new update from the anime has now confirmed it’s going to premiere on April 1st in Japan with a 90 minute time slot for its opening. To celebrate Classroom of the Elite Season 4 now getting a release date, you can check out the new trailer for the coming season below to get a better idea of what to expect.

Play video

Classroom of the Elite 2nd Year, the official name of the anime’s fourth season, will be making its debut on April 1st in Japan. It’s going to have a massive 90 minute long premiere that will include the first four episodes airing all at once with future episodes then airing on a weekly basis. Crunchyroll previously confirmed they would be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it premieres, but has yet to confirm if they are also going to offer all four of these episodes at once for the debut too.

Classroom of the Elite 2nd Year revealed that the opening theme for the new season is titled “MONSTER” as performed by Eir Aoi, and the new ending theme is titled “Liar Veil” as performed by ZAQ. Much like the new title for the series suggests, the fourth season of the anime will be officially kicking off the second year in school for Kiyotaka Ayanokoji and the rest of his class. Which means a ton of new foes to contend with in the ever complicated food chain.

What’s New for Classroom of the Elite Season 4?

Courtesy of Studio Lerche

New additions to the voice cast for Classroom of the Elite 2nd Year include the likes of Minako Sato as Tsubasa Nanase, Hiroya Egashira as Kazuomi Hosen, Momoko Seto as Ichika Amasawa, Shinnosuke Tokudome as Takuya Yagami, Iori Saeki as Sakurako Tsubaki, and Shogo Sakata as Riku Utsunomiya. But to keep up with everything that happens, you’re going to want to catch up with everything that’s happened with the anime so far now that it’s all available for streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

Classroom of the Elite might have had a huge gap in between the releases of the first and second seasons, but the third and fourth seasons are releasing at a much quicker pace. It might not have as much buzz behind it thanks to the long wait for its follow up, but it’s really been a great show to see now that the stakes are higher than they ever have been before.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!