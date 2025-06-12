Another Shonen Jump Series Gets the Axe With This Week’s Latest Cancellation

In a world where My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen have ended, Shonen Jump could use a franchise that fills the power vacuum within its manga pages. Unfortunately, it appears as though one series won’t be the replacement for the adventures of Deku and Yuji Itadori. With this summer seeing the end of Kaiju No. 8 as well, Shueisha’s roster is an ever-changing environment. Unfortunately, a recent release in the pages of the publication has ended this week, bringing a romantic mystery to an end shortly following its debut in 2024. With anime mysteries becoming a big deal thanks to series like The Apothecary Diaries, a detective-based series has bid fans a fond farewell.

Syd Craft: Love Is A Mystery first debuted in 2024 from creator Taishi Tsutsui, following an idiosyncratic detective who is good at his job but harbors a hilarious secret. Syd just so happens to be terrified of scary situations and blood, making him a strange choice to be the one to investigate crime scenes. With the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Tsutsui’s manga has ended via its twenty-eighth chapter. This fact might be sad for readers but it potentially means that the chances of Syd Craft receiving an anime adaptation have gone from slim to nill.

Syd Craft Hinted At Its Own End

Shueisha

Without going into spoiler territory for those looking to jump into the now finished series, it appears as though Syd Craft: Love Is A Mystery’s author hilariously teased the finale. With Syd solving the mystery that will act as the manga’s last, the culprit took the opportunity to hint at the idea that more was planned when it came to the scenario. The manga figure stated, “I had a variety of things in store and planned to enact my revenge slowly. Still, kudos to you, great detective. You figured it out quicker than I expected.” Ironically enough, not only does Syd crack the case but it seems as though the titular character has found the love that he had been seeking throughout the manga.

While the final chapter has yet to released on Viz’s official website, it has already hit the stands in Japan. For the series, Viz has an official description of what fans can expect from the manga that might have ended far sooner than the creator and fans had hoped. Here’s how the publisher describes Syd Craft: Love Is A Mystery, “Syd Craft is a great detective who yearns for romance, but the only thing he seems to attract are mysterious cases!”

Shueisha might be losing some big stories in recent years but there are still major stories unfolding in the publication. Old-timers like One Piece, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, and Black Clover are releasing new chapters while newcomers like Kagurabachi, Sakamoto Days, and Ichi The Witch are looking to fill the gap for completed stories.

