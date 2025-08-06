Shonen Jump’s Newest Romance Is a Blast From the Past for Classic Anime Fans

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump might be ending some of its biggest franchises sooner than fans would ever expect, but one of its best romantic comedies is really only getting started as Hima-Ten! is definitely a blast from the past. Genki Ono’s Hima-Ten! first made its debut with the magazine last year, and has been successfully running through its first anniversary. It got to a relatively quiet start compared to some of the other more notable debuts of its generation like Kagurabachi or Ichi the Witch, but Hima-Ten! is hilariously likely going to be the one with the most staying power at the end of the day.

Because while Shonen Jump might be filled with some of the biggest action hits of the modern era as fans love reading one intense battle after another, some of its current standouts are actually the complete opposite. Series like Kouji Miura’s Blue Box have proven how strong of a space there still is for romance in the magazine, and Hima-Ten! has blown that wide open for some fairly nostalgic traits that experienced fans will likely recognize immediately.

Shueisha

What Is Hima-Ten?

Hima-Ten! first made its debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2024, and has recently crossed over its first anniversary milestone. This means that the series is likely successful enough to not get the axe anytime soon (as cancellations usually come within the first year), and is demonstrating that it’s really only getting started with yet another main heroine being introduced to the fold. Genki Ono’s original manga series focuses on the main lead, Tenichi Iemori, who is a high school student who works as a maid in his part time job. His life then is thrown into chaos when one of his clients, a young makeup mogul named Himari Yoshino ends up transferring into his school.

Not only is she idolized by the rest of the school thanks to her success in business and modeling, but she’s incredibly kind to those around her. But Tenichi ends up hired by her and surprisingly finds out she’s a lot more casual at home than she would seem. Now as the two keep up the fact that Tenichi’s secretly been cleaning her house and making her meals (to help maintain her image), Tenichi’s life gets even more complicated as he also has a crush on his longtime classmate, Honoka Kanai. Then it gets even wilder from there with a model and most recently a retired idol turned teacher entering his life too.

Shueisha

Why You Should Read Hima-Ten

Classic romantic comedy fans will likely immediately recognize the dynamic between Tenichi and Himari as the two of them are slowly developing feelings for one another. At the same time, it’s also revealed that Honoka likes Tenichi too and a third girl (who works part time as an up and coming model) named Kanna Aizawa quickly develops an attraction to him as well. It’s got all of the classic trappings of those big classics from the past, and will likely go on to have 200 or so chapters with multiple main heroines introduced before it all comes to an end.

It’s not the loudest series you will read each week compared to everything else in the magazine, but it’s why Hima-Ten! stands out as well as it does. It’s the perfect palette cleanser in between the latest chapters of One Piece or Kagurabachi, and will ultimately really make a mark with fans thanks to the strength of its character design. It’s an appealing looking series with each new page, and is the kind of project that’s going to get a ton of attention when it gets its own anime someday.

If you wanted to check out the newest chapters of Hima-Ten! as they release, you can find the series with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.