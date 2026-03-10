Major YouTuber Joins One of Netflix’s Biggest Anime

More traditional movie and television stars have shared their love of anime in the past, with the likes of John Boyega, Michael B. Jordan, Megan Thee Stallion, and many other names sharing their passion for the medium. To no one’s surprise, the YouTube world isn’t free of anime fans, as there have been more than a few YouTubers who routinely discuss all things anime. One in particular, who currently sits with over 17 million subscribers, took their love of anime to the next level. Recently joining the cast of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, the internet creator was more than happy to address his role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Penguinz0, aka MoistCr1TiKal, shared that he took on the role of a police officer in the latest anime season of Baki The Grappler, joining the anime’s English Dub. Charlie stated in the big reveal that he had been aiming to be a part of an anime production for some time, “I got to do something that I wanted to do for a while, and I got to do it with something I really, really like. I got the privilege of doing a voice actor in Baki, but I don’t think I did a very good job. It’s a character that fans have been waiting to see for a really long time. That’s right, I play ‘Generic Police Officer.” You can check out the video below.

Play video

Baki The Critical

TMS

Charlie then went into more details regarding why he wasn’t thrilled with his performance as a member of the police force, “You have to match the lip sync of the character who is already established, and you have to match the tone of the voice actor that you’re dubbing for. Those instructions in mind, it became a little more difficult for me because that’s not something I’ve done before. I think I was too focused on making sure the words fit the lips and that the tone was the same as the original dub. It sounds too robotic.” Baki-Dou has yet to confirm whether a second season will be made for Netflix, though we’re crossing our fingers that Charlie gets another crack at his character.

Penguinz0 has done quite a bit of voice acting in the past, with Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai only being the most recent. On the anime front, he played the part of Soul in the unofficial “Hellsing Ultimate Abridged” series by Team Four Star. On the video game front, Charlie lent his voice talents for what has arguably become his biggest role as Sonar in Dispatch, a bat-headed hero sent out on crime-fighting missions. Most recently, he returned to the video game landscape in the game Mewgenics, where he plays the part of one of many felines that a player employs to fight against creepy creatures. With the YouTuber also creating a comic book of his own in Godslap, Charlie appears to be running the gamut in the pop culture world these days as he continues making videos that garner millions of views.

What do you think of MoistCr1TiKal joining the world of the Ogre on Netflix? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!