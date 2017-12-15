Mamoru Hosoda’s ‘Mirai no Mirai’ Releases First Trailer

Mamoru Hosoda is one of the more popular anime film directors in the United States for his work on The Digimon Movie, Summer Wars, and most recently, The Boy and the Beast. This trailer for his next film proves to be the most intriguing yet.

Hosoda’s next film is Mirai no Mirai (which translates to Mirai From the Future) has just released its first trailer as it heads towards its July 20 opening in Japan.

The film follows a small family living in a small town. Four year old Kun-chan is so spoiled, he thinks his new baby sister Mirai stole all of his parents’ attention from him. Overwhelmed by new experiences he’s experiencing for the first time in his short life, he stumbles on a magical garden which allows him to meet the older version of his little sister, Mirai.

Mirai no Mirai has also released its first poster:

Mamoru Hosoda will both write and direct the film while Hiroyuki Aoyama and Ayako Hata, who had worked with Hosoda on The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Boy and The Beast, are returning to work on the film as animation directors. Yuichiro Saito is returning to produce, while Yohei Takamatsu and Takashi Omori are returning as art directors.

Speaking with Variety, Hosoda has said that the film was inspired by his own experiences as a father. Mirai is both the name of the sister character in the film, and the name of his own daughter. The conflict of the film is a reflection from his older daughter feeling like his youngest stole her parents and was envious of her. Mirai no Mirai will be closer in tone to films like The Girl Who Leapt Through Time and Wolf Children rather than the action heavy Summer Wars and The Boy and the Beast.

Hosoda also stated that the theme of Mirai no Mirai is “siblings,” which shares a similar vein with his previous works as Summer Wars (Family), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Youth), Wolf Children (Motherhood), and The Boy and The Beast (Fatherhood).

With Hosoda as talented as he is and the film bringing back most of his previous collaborators, Mirai no Mirai is shaping up to be a wonderful production fans should anticipate.

