Nami Sano, the creator of Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto as well as Migi to Dali, has passed away.

Today, the manga fandom is mourning the loss of a beloved talent. Nami Sano, the creator of hit manga like Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, has passed away. The artist was just 36 years old.

According to a new note from Kadokawa, Sano passed away on August 5th following a battle with cancer. She had been diagnosed just one month ago and had taken time behind the scenes to address their health while working.

In the statement released by Kadokawa, Sano was eager to continue drawing and was in the early stages of drafting a new manga. Sano's last words were also shared with fans as the editors of Harta shared an excerpt of her final letter. "This ended up being a fun life. I am now going to a more free world. Goodbye," the passage reads.

If you are not familiar with Sano by name, there is a good chance you know her work. The artist Mae their manga debut with Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto as the title launched in 2011. The absurd manga drew up buzz over the years before it ended July 2016. It also sparked a hit anime which launched in April 2016.

Following their debut series, Sano went on to create Migi to Dali. The story ended in 2021 and will return to headlines later this fall thanks to its own anime. Geek Toys and CompTown will be overseeing the anime, and it will feature talent like Shun Horie, Ayumu Murase, and more. So for more info on Migi to Dali, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The stork brought an angel into the lives of a childless middle-aged couple. His parents are kind, their house is luxurious and the meals are delicious, but to continue to revel in this happiness Hitori must conceal a certain fact from his family..."