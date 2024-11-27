2024’s Highest Selling Manga Revealed (And You Might Be Surprised At The List)

Anime is only growing with each passing year as the advance of technology and the options for readers to enjoy some of their favorite titles only becomes easier. While Japan remains the starting point for manga and anime alike, North America and countries all over the world are helping to boost numbers for countless manga series. In a new report from Oricon, an outlet that specializes in sales reports, it has been revealed which manga titles have hit the top of the charts for 2024 so far. With only one month remaining in the year, things might change, though the top ten as of now might be fairly set in stone minus any big fluctuations in the final hour.

While manga has always had a hold in the “physical world”, offering printed publications that fans can order at their leisure, apps and the internet have helped to introduce countless new fans to stories that they might otherwise never hop into. For example, Viz Media has routinely been releasing new chapters for some of their biggest properties as titles like Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, and more offer weekly releases. Shueisha isn’t the only company that is offering freebies for manga enthusiasts however as publishers such as Kodansha, Yen Press, and more do the same. Manga might have been considered niche in years past, but the anime world is becoming more main stream with each passing year.

Shueisha

Manga’s Biggest Titles For 2024

It might not come as a surprise to learn that Jujutsu Kaisen has once again taken the top spot, especially considering what took place this year. Creator Gege Akutami ended the story of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech, giving the supernatural shonen series a major shot in the arm when it comes to overall sales. While One Piece will seemingly always be a mainstay in the manga world, netting the second spot for top sales in 2024, the series that introduced us to to Satoru Gojo cannot be stopped. You can check out the top ten selling manga below:

1. Jujutsu Kaisen – 7,610,995

2. One Piece – 5,250,210

3. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End – 4,988,170

4. The Apothecary Diaries – 4,723,562

5. Blue Lock – 3,881,269

6. Kaiju No. 8 – 3,398,326

7. Kingdom – 3,234,204

8. Haikyuu!! – 3,077,085

9. My Hero Academia – 2,943,985

10. Spy x Family – 2,662,408

A Big Year For Endings

On top of Jujutsu Kaisen releasing its final chapter, My Hero Academia also brought its story to a close, though this wasn’t enough seemingly to place Deku and company in the top five. What makes this all the more surprising is that Haikyu, a series that came to an end in 2020, is still hitting the top ten years following its conclusion. This of course is most likely thanks to the release of the first of its final two films, Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle, which took the Japanese box office by storm.

Readers might also be surprised to see the likes of The Apothecary Diaries and Kingdom on the list, and while these have a strong fanbase in the West, these properties are far more popular in Eastern countries. With 2025 set to introduce fans to new anime series like Sakomoto Days, it will be interesting to see what the top ten list looks like when we swing back around in three hundred and sixty five days.

