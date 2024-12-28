Manga Plus’ Most-Read Chapter of 2024 Is Chainsaw Man’s Wildest of the Year

There have been some wild events that have taken place in the manga world in 2024. My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen ended their respective stories, Goku and Gohan fought in recent Dragon Ball Super chapters, and several new series were released to the anime world. Amongst the many installments that hit the printed page, it appears as though Denji’s story in Chainsaw Man was a frontrunner on the app, Manga Plus. When you discover which chapter it was and what happened in said chapter, you might have some understanding as to why this was the most read manga installment of the year.

The most-read manga chapter on Manga Plus is the 167th chapter of Chainsaw Man. The story in question sees Denji continue to reel from both the death of Nayuta and the fact that he is being attacked on all side by devils, the Japanese Government, and even the Chainsaw Man Church. In trying to get Denji back to his sense, Asa Mikata, the War Devil, goes to some extreme levels to get his mind in the game. Said measures were one of the most shocking moments of the franchise to date and it didn’t include devils hacking one another to bits.

Chainsaw Man is Skyrocketing

Manga Plus shared the interesting news that Chainsaw Man Chapter 167 was the biggest manga chapter of 2024. Holding quite a few similarities with Neon Genesis Evangelion, the installment opened the door for even more unbelievable events to take place in the world of the Chainsaw Devil. At present, Denji and Asa are struggling to escape from a landscape created by the Aging Devil and are recently finding success.

Chainsaw Man has never shied away from venturing into “mature” territory, but this installment was one that might have taken the cake. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see if this moment is adapted to the anime though we might be waiting for quite some time to see if it does. Speaking of the anime adaptation…

Chainsaw Man’s Big 2025

While Denji’s story continued in the manga this past year, 2025 will see the Chainsaw Devil return to the anime world with the franchise’s first movie. Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc was confirmed to arrive next year with Studio MAPPA once again returning to Tatsuki Fujimoto’s universe. At present, MAPPA has yet to confirm if a second season of the shonen franchise is in the works, but the anime has some serious catching up to do to hit the same events currently taking place in the manga.

Want to see what the future holds for the Chainsaw Devil? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Chainsaw Man and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.