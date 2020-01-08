Marvel Artist Olivier Coipel Shares Stunning Take on Dragon Ball’s Goku

When asking comic book fans who their favorite artists are, one of the names that is bound to come up quite a bit is Olivier Coipel. Coipel has provided work for such famous comics events such as House of M, Civil War II, and several runs with Thor, Spider-Man, and many more notable works. But it turns out that this prominent artist also has a great set of eyes for anime and manga works as the artist recently took to Instagram (which you can find here) with a stunning new take on Dragon Ball‘s Goku.

Manga and anime projects have broken their way into the mainstream more in the last few years, and seeing great works like this definitely promises a great future for Goku both inside and outside of the official series! Perhaps Coipel can take on a full Dragon Ball story someday? Check out the cool art below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Coipel (@oliviercoipel) on Jan 6, 2020 at 8:57am PST

Dragon Ball‘s future is a bit uncertain, however, as while the manga release of Dragon Ball Super is continuing on with a brand new chapter released every month, the anime that most fans are hoping to see more of is currently shrouded in mystery. With no new announcements about a potential return for the anime coming last year, there’s definitely a lot of fans hoping that 2020 will be the year that we get some kind of anime news for the franchise.

But at least seeing Goku in cool new ways such as this provides a great example of just how iconic the franchise has become. Goku — no matter what form he’s in — often looks great in any artists’ style, so while the official release of the series is locked down with a singular group of creatives and currently in limbo (for all intents and purposes) the spirit of the series lives on!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.