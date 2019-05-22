Marvel Future Avengers Finally Announces English Dub

Marvel’s The Avengers continues to be one of the biggest franchises in the world as Avengers: Endgame aims for the highest grossing spot in the box office. But while the films are popular, there are many fans looking to experience the series in a way outside of the comics or film releases. This has brought attention to an anime series starring the Avengers that’s been floating around since 2017 titled Marvel Future Avengers, and now the series will finally be making its way to the West.

Marvel Future Avengers has been confirmed to finally get an English dub, but details of the cast and release date are currently under wraps as of this writing. But actress Erica Lindbeck took to Twitter to announce that she voices Captain Marvel in the upcoming release.

I voice your sassy waifu in Marvel Future Avengers 😘#CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/fnCjVyVS97 — Erica Lindbeck (@ericalindbeck) May 20, 2019

Though there are no confirmed details of the English dub of the series just yet, the rumored cast list includes the confirmed Erica Lindbeck as Captain Marvel, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Kari Wajlgren as Wasp, Patrick Seitz as Thor, Roger Craig Smith as Captain America, and Yuri Lowenthal as Bucky. But fans should take this list with a grain of salt until the full cast is officially confirmed. But for now, fans can at least take solace in the fact that this popular Avengers anime will soon be getting an official release in the West.

For those unfamiliar with Marvel Future Avengers, the series follows Makoto, a young boy who gains superpowers due to an evil gene manipulation experiment. Makoto and two other kids (named Adi and Kuroe) join the Avengers as young hero apprentices named “Future Avengers” in order to use these superpowers for good. Then in order to grow as heroes, Makoto and his friends must fight villains while under the supervision of Avengers members such as Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, and The Wasp.

The series originally premiered on the Dlife satellite broadcast channel in Japan on July 22, 2017 and ended its 26 episode run in 2018 before starting a second season which introduced characters like The Inhumans, Captain Marvel, and Ms. Marvel. The series has proved popular with children in Japan, but it has yet to get a proper English subtitled release online for one reason or another. But at least now fans have an English dub release to look forward to sometime in the future.