‘Marvel Future Avengers’ Season 2 Announces Premiere Date

Do you need more Avengers in your life? Can you not wait for Avengers 4 to make its landing next year? Well, if that is the case, then Marvel Entertainment is here to help you out. The second season of Marvel Future Avengers is coming, and it will be here before you know it.

Not long ago, the network Dlife confirmed when Marvel Future Avengers will make its return. The new season will premiere on July 30 at 6:00 p.m. JST. So far, there is no word on whether the new season will be brought to the US through licensors, but fans are crossing their fingers.

Yuzo Sato will be the man in charge of directing the anime, and Ryuu King will oversee its scripts. The show will also see Takahiro Umehara return as character designer (via ANN).

If you are unfamiliar with Marvel Future Avengers, the anime is the latest one to tackle all things Marvel in Japan. The series debuted last July to the delight of fans, securing it a season two renewal. The series has an array of characters, but its mainstay cast revolves around heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor.

As for the story itself, it follows the life of Makoto. The young boy came into some superpowers after a Hydra experiment went wrong. The boy joins the Avengers under the program ‘Future Avengers’ with others, leaving the kids to team up with some of pop culture’s most famous heroes of all-time.

Right now, there is no English dub of Marvel Future Avengers available, but it sounds like progress is being made on that front. A report by Toon Barn suggests that Studiopolis is working on an English dubbed version of the anime. So far, no updates about such an initiative have been given, but fans of the anime are hoping such a dub will be made and distributed one way or another in the US.

Have you heard of this Marvel anime venture? Would you like to check Marvel Future Avengers out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!