Massive Godzilla '89 Mondo Statue is Finally Up for Pre-Order

Mondo's latest Godzilla statue is based on the King of the Monsters' appearance in the 1989 film Godzilla vs. Biollante. It was clearly a labor of love for the company as they went all out with it in terms of detail and sheer size. The image above will give you a sense of the scale, but here are the numbers: Godzilla measures 15-inches wide by 18-inches tall and weighs 12.5 pounds.

If you have shelf big enough for it, you can pre-order the Godzilla '89 statue from Mondo in two flavors - a standard edition with open and closed mouth accessories ($350) and a limited edition version ($375) that adds a heat ray blast accessory and a Biollante Attack arm accessory. The latter is a numbered edition of 300, and word is that a sellout is imminent. That said, the price of these will skyrocket on the aftermarket, so grab one while you can. Even the packaging looks great:

If Mondo sells out of both editions, you also pre-order the standard edition here at Entertainment Earth. The statues are expected to be released in August.

Speaking of Godzilla, the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong film is almost here. The fact that Mechagodzilla will appear in it isn't really a secret at this point thanks to trailer appearances and the release of Funko Pops.

The Godzilla vs Kong Mechagodzilla Funko Pop is currently available to pre-order here at Walmart and here at Entertainment Earth. It's a common release, but you can still expect it to fly so get your pre-order in while you can. Here's a look at Mechagodzilla in all its glory:

The common Mechagodzilla figure features a metallica finish. Note that a glow-in-the dark exclusive Mechagodzilla Funko Pop will be hitting the Funko Shop at some point in the near future. Keep your eyes on eBay for that to turn up as well as well.

The first wave of Godzilla vs Kong Funko Pops was released back in January at Funko Fair. The lineup includes several versions of Godzilla and Kong - some in 10-inch jumbo sizes with basic poses and others clutching rubble and displaying weapons and battle scars. Several exclusives were also released. You can check out the entire wave right here.

Godzilla vs Kong is slated to debut in the United States on March 31. The film will be available both in theaters and on HBO Max for a limited time.

