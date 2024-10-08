MAX’s Velma Has Been Canceled: Report

When thinking of controversial animated series, you’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger example than MAX’s Velma. Creating a drastically different iteration of Velma and the other members of Mystery Incorporated that popular the Scooby-Doo franchise, the series recently returned with a Halloween Special for the spooky season. In a surprising new update from a background artist on Velma, it appears as though Warner Bros and MAX will not venture further into the world of Velma Dinkley for a third season. Based on how the Halloween special came to an end, this might come as a disappointment to those following the series.

Velma’s controversy stemmed a lot from the drastically different takes on the beloved animated figures. Over its first two seasons, and the recent special, Scooby-Doo never made an appearance though he was certainly alluded to thanks to a government experiment gone awry. Scrappy-Doo was the villain of season two, paving the way for a potential appearance from his uncle that will seemingly never come. Prior to the Halloween Special, Velma has been killed by Scrappy and was searching for a way to rise from the dead and get back into her body.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Velma Cancelled?

In the new Instagram post from Velma background artist, Davey Cummings, he confirmed that the recent “Velma Halloween Special” was apparently the end of the road, “So fun working with this crew. There will not be a season 3, but I hope I get to work with these amazing talented people again one day. GO WATCH VELMA HALLOWEEN SPECIAL ON MAX!!” As of the writing of this article, MAX has not released an official statement.



Velma’s Not So Bright Future

So what plotlines were left hanging from the Velma Halloween Special? In fighting against an undead horde and solving the mystery of “The Black Knight”, the titular star was able to return to her body but Fred was seemingly entranced by an evil spellbook. While Norville, aka Shaggy, never was able to start a relationship with Velma this go-around, he did have a happy relationship with his current girlfriend in the series. With no third season on the way, the Halloween special will be the series finale, and animation fans will apparently never see this universe’s version of Scooby-Doo.

Scooby-Doo Will Return

Luckily, for fans of Mystery Incorporated, Scooby and Shaggy are set to be a part of a new animated series that blends the spooky stylings of the franchise with an anime feel. Go-Go Mystery Machine is an upcoming Cartoon Network original series that will see Shaggy and Scoob visiting Japan and finding themselves solving mysteries while encountering supernatural threats in Japan. While the series has yet to share a release date, this will be the fifteenth series of the franchise that has followed the Scooby Gang over the decades.

While the likes of Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Scrappy-Doo haven’t been confirmed for this new animated series, the hungry duo will receive some back-up in Japan. Joined by Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo, the pair will also get assistance from magic-user Etsuko and a technological wizard named Toshiro. The decision to create a Scooby-Doo series with an anime flair once again shows how big the medium continues to grow in Japan, North America, and around the world with each passing year.

Want to follow along with the animated adventures of Mystery Incorporated across the board? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Velma and the Scooby Gang and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.