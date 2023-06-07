The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 Confirms Release Date

The Devil is a Part-Timer! will be returning to screens this Summer with Season 3, and the anime has confirmed its release date so fans will know when to tune in! The Devil is a Part Timer surprisingly made a massive comeback last year after nearly ten years since the first season of the anime first aired, and when that second season ended it was surprisingly announced that the anime would be returning for a third. But funny enough, this next season of The Devil is a Part-Timer isn't labeled as a third season, but instead as a "Season 2" of the second season.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 (which is the official name for the third season of the series) has been confirmed to premiere on July 13th in Japan, and has debuted a new trailer to help celebrate that fact. This new season will be one of the big returning franchises for the Summer 2023 anime schedule overall, and this newest trailer for The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 features the opening theme titled "Hikari no Nai Machi" as performed by nano.RIPE, and the ending theme titled "bloomin'" as performed by Liyuu. Check out the newest trailer for The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 below:

How to Watch The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3

The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 premieres on July 13th, and will feature a returning cast and staff from the second season. New additions to the cast for Season 3 include the likes of Madoka Asahina as Acieth Alla, Tomokazu Sugita as Farfarello, Megumi Han as Erone, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Camael. If you wanted to catch up with The Devil is a Part Timer! anime, you can now find the first two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"Foiled by a hero when he's inches away from conquering the world, the devil finds himself in modern-day Tokyo. With no real-world skills to speak of, the devil is forced to make ends meet flipping burgers at a fast food joint! To stall any further plans of world domination, the hero tracks the devil's trail and takes on the lowly tasks of a telemarketer."

Are you excited to see The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3 this July? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!