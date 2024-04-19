Yuri on Ice Movie Officially Cancelled

Production on the Yuri!!! on Ice movie has been officially cancelled as announced by studio MAPPA. Yuri!!! on Ice was one of the massive standout hits of 2017 as the original anime series not only helped to introduce even more fans to Studio MAPPA's works, but offered a new take on the world of figure skating. It was such a success that a follow up film, Yuri!!! on Ice: Ice Adolescence, was announced to be in the works for a then potential release of 2019. But has since been hit with a number of delays and scarce updates ever since that initial announcement.

It's now been unfortunately revealed as to why as despite updates since 2017 seemingly teasing that the film was going to release someday despite this several years long wait, Studio MAPPA has now confirmed that production on the film has been cancelled due to "various circumstances." The official statement for Yuri!!! on Ice: Ice Adolescence's cancellation unfortunately does not reveal more detail as to what those circumstances were, but note how it was a difficult decision to stop the production for the film due to fan support over the years.

「ユーリ!!! on ICE 劇場版 : ICE ADOLESCENCE」

製作中止のお知らせ



“YURI!!! on ICE the movie : ICE ADOLESCENCE” Cancellation Notice#yurionice pic.twitter.com/3ykLBgsvoB — TVアニメ「ユーリ!!! on ICE」 (@yurionice_PR) April 19, 2024

Yuri!!! on Ice Movie Cancelled

Studio MAPPA's official cancellation message for the Yuri!!! on Ice movie reads as such, "Thank you very much for always supporting Yuri!!! on ICE. Regarding the postponed release of YURI!! on ICE the movie: ICE ADOLESCENCE, we have come to the decision to unfortunately cancel its production. We deeply apologize for not being able to meet the expectations of all those who have been waiting and have continued to support us throughout these years. The production committee and staff have been in constant discussions to create and to deliver the movie, but due to various circumstances, we have had to make the difficult decision to stop the production. We sincerely apologize to everyone who has been anticipating its release and thank you once again for your continued support."

