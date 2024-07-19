One Piece Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look at Shanks/Kid Brawl

During One Piece’s Wano Arc, Kid was an essential component in taking down one of Kaido’s biggest allies, Big Mom. The metal-manipulating member of the Worst Generation might be a friend to Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates but that doesn’t mean he’s friends with everyone Monkey knows. Such is the case with Red-Haired Shanks, the mentor that set Luffy on his quest to become the King of the Pirates and brought the anime star face-to-face with the Gum Gum no Mi. In a new video, Toei Animation has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic fight featuring Kid and Shanks.

One Piece’s final saga has a lot of loose threads that creator Eiichiro Oda will need to tie up before anime fans bid a fond farewell to the Grand Line. One of the biggest has been the long-awaited reunion featuring Luffy and Monkey, as the two swashbucklers have not come face-to-face for decades. While the pair nearly met one another during the events of One Piece Film: Red, it’s clear that Oda is setting the stage for the two to meet once again during the final saga’s events.

Shanks Vs. Kid: A Behind The Scenes Affair

While Kid has the ability to manipulate metal to such an extent that he can create a weapon capable of taking out multiple pirate ships in one shot, this wasn’t enough to defeat Red-Haired Shanks. Implementing a move dubbed “Divine Departure”, Luffy’s mentor was able to highlight just how powerful he has become over the years. It’s still unknown when Shanks chowed down on a Devil Fruit in the past though we’re sure to have this question answered before the grand finale of the shonen series.

https://x.com/OPcom_info/status/1814250822600912902

Since arriving on Future Island, Luffy and his crew have been fighting against the World Government thanks to the military’s desire to grab Dr. Vegapunk. The mad scientist originally helped with countless experiments for the Five Elders, meaning that the large-headed braniac knows where the “bodies are buried”. Hopefully, both Kid and Shanks will be able to lend the Straw Hats a hand as they fight against the World Government in the future.

