Beastars Final Season Trailer Sets Up Bloody and Intense Finale

Beastars is now on the way with the third and final season of the anime, and Netflix has finally locked down its release date with a new trailer setting up for a bloody and intense grand finale for Legoshi. Paru Itagaki’s Beastars has been a marvel to see in the last few years as the 3D CG animated anime series has been one of the best examples of the technology in motion that fans have gotten to see in quite a long time. But now the series is getting ready for the end as the third and final season will be kicking off the first half of its episodes with Netflix later this December.

Beastars Final Season will be kickstarting its run with Part 1 of its episodes releasing with Netflix worldwide beginning on December 5th. It’s yet to be announced just how many episodes this first half of the finale will be including when it’s available for streaming, but Netflix has dropped a new trailer giving fans the first real look at what to expect from seeing it all in motion. Beastars Final Season will be introducing all sorts of new characters to the mix for its final few arcs, and you can check out the newest trailer in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Orange / Netflix

What to Know for Beastars Final Season

Shinichi Matsumi and Nanami Higuchi will be returning as director and scriptwriter respectively from the first two seasons of the anime for Beastars Final Season. With animation produced by Studio Orange, Part 1 will be making its debut with Netflix on December 5th, and Part 2 is currently scheduled to release “soon.” This final season will be adapting the final arc from Paru Itagaki’s manga that sees Legoshi leaving school and finding out some big things about his family history that will change how he sees himself moving forward.

The new trailer for Beastars Final Season features the anime’s newest ending theme titled “Feel Like This” as performed by YU-KA. This trailer also reveals some new key members of the cast who will be filling out the roster for the final season including Shigeru Chiba as Gosha, Shin-ichiro Miki as Yahya, Koji Okino as Melon, Tessho Genda as Sagwan, and Fumiko Orikasa as Seven. Each of these characters plays significant parts at what’s to come in the grand finale, and thankfully it won’t be much longer before we get to see how the anime team brings all of the final threads to life.

Orange / Netflix

What Is Beastars Anyway?

With the final season of the series now coming our way later this December before it returns for the second half of the grand finale sometime soon (likely next year), there’s plenty of time to catch up with the series before it all ends. If you wanted to check out the first two seasons of Beastars, they are now available to watch with Netflix. As for what to expect from the TV anime taking on Paru Itagaki’s original manga series, Netflix teases what to expect from Beastars on a whole as such:

“It is a world where carnivores and herbivores coexist. Following the battle with the culprit who devoured his classmate at school, Legoshi decides to drop out and begins living alone at Beast Apartments. Rouis has entered a prestigious university and resolves to face his father, Ogma. Haru also deals with many struggles as she tries to enjoy campus life. Meanwhile, the city sees an increase of devouring incidents. The fangs of the heinous criminal who is pulling all the strings begin to close in on Legoshi and the others…”