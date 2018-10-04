‘Megalobox’ Coming to Toonami

Rejoice, fans of boxing anime everywhere, because it’s been announced that the mecha boxer anime Megalobox will be coming to Toonami with an all-new English dub!

During Viz’s panel today at New York Comic Con, the company revealed that Megalo Box — often cited as the single word “Megalobox“ — would arrive on Toonami on December 8th. You can check out the company’s tweet revealing that the show would feature a new English dub below:

Announcement: All new English dub of Megalobox is coming to Toonami on Saturday, December 8th! pic.twitter.com/HW29dsr8ax — VIZ @ NYCC #1336 (@VIZMedia) October 4, 2018

Megalobox, for those unaware, is the 50th Anniversary project from the Ashita no Joe series. Fans of that series will notice many familiarities in Megalobox, despite the fact that the new show feature mechanically enhanced individuals punching each other. As you might suspect, that aspect was not so much reflected in the original Ashita no Joe.

Here’s the show’s synopsis straight from Crunchyroll, which originally aired the subtitled version earlier this year:

“A desolate land stretches out from the city of poverty. A motorcycle speeds recklessly, blowing clouds of sand and dust. The rider is the protagonist of this story – he has neither a name nor a past. All he has is his ring name, “Junk Dog” and a technique for rigging MEGALOBOX matches with his pal Gansaku Nanbu, which they use to support their hand-to-mouth lives. JD is bored, resigned, and unfulfilled. Yuri has been the reigning champion of MEGALOBOX for the past few years. He has the skills and presence of a true champion. This is a story of JD and his rival, Yuri.”

Other than the December 8th premiere, little is known about Toonami’s English dub of the series, and that includes voice actors.

What do you think of the news? Will you be watching Megalobox on Toonami come December? Let us know in the comments!