Crunchyroll to Launch Collab Clothing Line with Megan Thee Stallion

Crunchyroll has become one of the biggest businesses in anime, and it seems they are ready to drop one of their biggest projects yet. Earlier today, the streaming site announced it has made a savage collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. The A-list rapper has teamed up with Crunchyroll to make a fashion line, and fans are freaking out over the deal online.

There is very little information out about the collaboration, but it will be handled in-house by Crunchyroll Loves. The team has done other big collaborations with Godzilla and shows like Black Clover. Now, Megan Thee Stallion is joining the squad, and fans are hoping the "Hot Girl Summer" artist has some spicy pieces ready to go.

For those surprised by this collaboration, you must not know about Megan's love of anime. The rapper has been very public with her interest in anime series such as Naruto and Black Clover. Recently, she did an Instagram stream with Crunchyroll where she talked about her favorite shows, and she even gave a shoutout to Sasuke in one of her recent tracks.

Now, Crunchyroll is bringing the artist's vision to a clothing line, and fans will learn more about the collaboration on July 9. The line is going to be a hot one, and you can bet it will sell out quickly upon launch. So if you want to get in on this exclusive clothing line, keep an eye on Crunchyroll and ComicBook.com as more details drop about the collection.

