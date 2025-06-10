Adult Swim Voice Actor Confirms Cartoon Network Layoffs, Fears For Company’s Future

The future of Cartoon Network, and thus the future of Adult Swim and Toonami, is a little shaky at the moment. Warner Bros Discovery has recently announced that they plan on splitting their company into two next year, with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim falling under the “WBD Global Networks” side of the aisle. With “WBD Streaming & Studios” looking to focus on Warner Bros Pictures, HBO Max, DC Studios, and more, animation fans are left wondering what this means for Cartoon Network. Unfortunately, a long-time Adult Swim voice actor doesn’t have good news when it comes to what might be coming down the pike for the cable network.

One of the voice actors that has been a part of Adult Swim for quite some time is Andy Merrill, who played the role of Brak in both The Brak Show and Space Ghost Coast To Coast. Merrill also played a major part in Aqua Teen Hunger Force as Oglethorpe, an alien who caused Master Shake, Frylocke, and Meatwad some serious headaches over the course of the series. Most recently, Merrill had the chance to reprise his role as Brak in the crossover cartoon Jellystone, proving that you just can’t keep a good alien villain down. Unfortunately, Merrill has made the news thanks to confirming that a “giant round of layoffs” has occurred at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Will Cartoon Network Survive?

Merrill took to social media to respond to a post regarding the future of Cartoon Network in the face of the upcoming split of Warner Bros Discovery, stating that the layoffs were quite large in scope, “They did do a giant round of layoffs last Friday at both Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. A lot of good people are weighing their options of what happens next today.” The company split is set to take place in 2026, meaning that animation fans shouldn’t expect Cartoon Network to shudder this year but who is to say what the future will hold?

This reveal from Merrill is bad timing for Cartoon Network as the studio is currently taking part in the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Taking place in France, the panel is meant to celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the cable network and has some big talent in attendance. Genndy Tartakovsky (Samurai Jack), Craig McCracken (The Powerpuff Girls), Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time), Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe), Adam Muto (Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake), and J.G. Quintel (Regular Show) round out the big panel.

They did do a giant round of lay offs last Friday at both Cartoon Network and adult swim. A lot of good people are weighing their options of what happens next today. — Andy Merrill “Brak” & I maybe love🫘 (@amerrill2.bsky.social) 2025-06-09T16:34:56.737Z

Cartoon Network’s Streaming Future

Despite the fact that Cartoon Network and Adult Swim will splinter from Warner Bros Studio, the projects from the network are still planning to arrive on HBO Max when the new companies are forged in 2026. With cable television seemingly on its last legs according to many fans, it will be interesting to see what shape the beloved network takes in the future.

