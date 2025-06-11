Cartoon Network Legends Pay Tribute To Hazbin Hotel

Hazbin Hotel hasn’t just become one of the biggest original series on Amazon Prime, Charlie Morningstar and her fellow residents of the Hellaverse have been a part of one of the biggest shows in the world. As fans wait for the second season to arrive on the streaming service, Vivienne Medrano’s brainchild is still making waves not just with fans but with fellow animators in the creative field. At this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, several legendary figures from Cartoon Network praised Medrano’s universe and used the series as a blueprint for how creators can make it big in the medium these days.

At the recent Cartoon Network panel at Annecy, the event brought together the likes of Craig McCracken, Genndy Tartakovsky, Rebecca Sugar, Pendleton Ward, and J.G. Qunitel. These animators are responsible for animated hits including The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, Steven Universe, Adventure Time, and Regular Show respectively. McCracken spoke about the need for animators to get eyes on their projects via YouTube and social media, pointing at the Hazbin Hotel, while stating the following. “There are people who are making independent animated shows themselves. You almost go the independent route first, get noticed, get an audience, and then the channels and the streamers.” On top of the Hellaverse, the creators also praised Scavengers Reign and Common Side Effects.

A Samurai Speaks

Genndy Tartakovsky, the creator of Samurai Jack, Primal, Unicorn: Eternal Warriors, and the upcoming Fixed film, shared his thoughts on ‘making it’ in the industry these days, “IP is the only word now. It’s harder for a new generation to break out like this again when [the studios] are just trying to do things that already exist.” While Tartakovsky didn’t show anything from the third season of Primal on its way to Adult Swim at Annecy, his upcoming crude animated film was screened and has, so far, received warm reviews.

Luckily, Regular Show creator J.G. Quintel noted that his production is looking to hire people ‘straight out of school’ and is attempting to forge a new generation of animators. Here’s what the voice of Mordecai had to say, “We’re hiring people straight out of school. They’ve never done it, and they’re learning on the show how to board, how to do premise-driven animation.”

As of the writing of this article, the Hazbin Hotel has yet to confirm when we might expect its second season to arrive but fans are hoping to see Charlie and company return this year. Medrano has already confirmed that she and the series are planning something big for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con taking place later this summer. With the series already confirmed for seasons three and four, Amazon is planning a long relationship with the hotel of the damned.

Via Variety