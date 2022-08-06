Metalocalypse Sets Release Window for New Movie

Metalocalypse has been hard at work with a big return for the franchise in a special new movie project, and now fans have gotten the most significant update yet as Adult Swim has revealed the release window for the new movie! Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha's original animated series wrapped up its run back in 2013 with a special one-hour long episode that offered a rock opera for Dethklok's final adventure. It was a fitting enough grand finale for the franchise, but soon it will be having a huge comeback as Small is not only making new music with Dethklok itself, but the new movie project is coming our way too.

First announced to be in the works during the Spring 2021 seasons, Metalocalypse has been working on a new movie project that will be releasing on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital media. This new movie has been fairly mysterious in terms of what to expect from its new story or music, but during the live stream accompanying the Adult Swim Festival in Philadelphia this weekend, it was announced that new Metalocalypse is still on track for a release in 2023.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Unfortunately, more concrete details about its release are still unavailable as of this writing. Given what's been happening with HBO Max it's likely good news moving forward (for this and Adult Swim's other movie projects), but as for what to expect from the new Metalocalypse movie when it hits, Adult Swim's original announcement describes the project as such, "The power-hungry TRIBUNAL unveils their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" as the world grows in embattled chaos and the menacing Doomstar breaches the Earth's atmosphere while the mysterious and twisted dissent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok.

Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation? The new movie is created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha. The movie soundtrack will be released on WaterTower Music."

Are you excited to see Metalocalypse returning for a new feature film? What are you hoping to see from the metal animated series' big return?