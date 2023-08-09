Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar Clip Teases Nathan's Struggle

Metalocalypse will be making its grand comeback to screens with a new movie hitting later this month, and the newest clip from Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is teasing the new struggle Nathan Explosion is dealing with! Metalocalypse ended its original TV series run on Adult Swim with a massive rock opera that saw Dethklok reach their potential to bring about the end of the world, but now fans are finally getting to see what's coming next with a new movie picking up from the events of the original series. But Dethklok might be heading into their most intense adventure yet as a result of the comeback.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is coming to shelves later this month, and Adult Swim has released a new clip from the movie teasing that Nathan Explosion is dealing with more of his break up as he takes it out on the Dethklok fans. With the pressure of needing to write the Song of Salvation in order to stop the titular Metalocalypse before it comes it pass, it seems like Nathan is dealing with quite a lot. You can check out Adult Swim's newest sneak peek at Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar below (but beware of some explicit language):

Metalocalypse Movie Release Date

Metalocalpyse: Army of the Doomstar is coming to digital and Blu-ray on August 22nd with Brendon Small returning to write and direct the movie produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Small also stars in the film alongside the also returning Tommy Blancha, Victor Brandt, and Mark Hamill. New additions to the cast for the film include Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner, King Diamond, Kirk Hammett, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough, and Livia Zita.

Teased to pick up after Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – A Klok Opera special, the synopsis for Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar reads as such, "The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; DETHKLOK frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatized in a BRUTAL professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?"

