Metaphor: ReFantazio’s Manga is Coming To North America (And Here’s How You Can Read It)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is one of the most talked about role-playing games of 2024 for good reason. The Atlus-produced title follows the story of a world where fantasy characters attempt to unsuccessfully co-exist, following in the footsteps of video game titans like Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. Much like its predecessors, Metaphor would inject anime segments to help move along its story. While ReFantazio has yet to confirm that an anime adaptation is on the way, the role-playing game is producing a manga that takes the story of the RPG and introduces it to a brand new audience. Luckily, North American fans won’t have to wait long to check out this series.

For those unfamiliar with Metaphor: ReFantazio, the Sega-produced title arrived on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC last October. While the story is quite different from what gamers witnessed in both Shin Megami Tensei and the Persona series, there are certain elements and artistic choices that make ReFantazio feel right at home with its predecessors. The official description from Sega reads as such, “Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you’ve seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.”

Where To Read The Metaphor Manga

Beginning on January 21st in Japan, Metaphor: Refantazio will arrive on Manga Plus for Western fans to check out at the same time as those in the East. The upcoming video game adaptation will be brought to life by legendary manga artist Yoichi Amano. In the past, Amano has created the likes of Dragon Quest Treasures, Mist Gears Blast, Live Alive, Cross Beat, and Stealth Symphony to name a few. Considering the protagonist in the game is a silent one, it will be interesting to see how the character appears in the upcoming manga. You can check out more details from Manga Plus below.

The Future of Metaphor

Considering that Atlus has experience in the anime world, creating anime adaptations of the Persona series in the past, it’s a good bet that ReFantazio might get similar treatment in the future following its manga release. In a recent interview, the writer/director of the RPG, Katsura Hashino, is hoping to turn the game into a franchise. While a sequel has not been confirmed for Metaphor, there are plenty of gamers that would love nothing more than to return to this fantasy universe.

Following the success of Metaphor, many gamers are also wondering what the future looks like for Persona, which has released five games in its main series with countless spin-offs. A Persona 6 seems inevitable and we’ll be sure to let you know once its announced by Sega and Atlus.

