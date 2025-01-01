5 Persona and Metaphor Projects from Atlus We May See in 2025

With an absolutely stellar year, Atlus has had major success across the board in 2024. Titles like Persona 3 Reload, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Unicorn Overlord, and Metaphor: ReFantazio are all doing quite well, especially the latter. Yet, as far as we knew, the team doesn’t have anything confirmed for 2025. That is, until recent comments from developers teased possible announcements will be made. So what could those be? Well, let’s go through some possibilities.

It’s important to note that all of these are speculative. Some may happen and some may not. Still, given some rumors and leaks, the chances do feel a bit high for one or two happening.

No. 1. Persona 5: The Phantom X Comes West

Persona 5 The Phantom X Has Yet to hit Western Audiences.

This one is the most likely to happen out of all the possible announcements. The spinoff to the acclaimed Persona 5, The Phantom X is a mobile gacha title developed by Chinese studio Perfect World Games. Taking place in the same universe and time as the original game, it follows a whole new group of characters, led by Wonder and his owl companion Ruferu, as they use their Personas to change the hearts of those who deserve judgment. It keeps the same format and gameplay of Persona 5, just done for mobile and with gacha elements like paying for new members and summons.

The free-to-play game has launched in China and other nearby countries, but has not been confirmed to be coming to the West. Given the massive popularity of Persona 5 here, we could see the title brought over and perhaps ported to consoles as well as mobile devices. Even more so, maybe it could be a launch title for the Nintendo Switch, given that Persona 5 Royal was rather successful there.

No. 2 – Persona 6 is Officially Announced + Maybe Released

We could see the next mainline Persona Title in 2025.

It seems like a new rumor about the next main entry in the Persona series comes out every week. The hype for it is fair and, with the growing popularity of the series, it’s easy to see why. In terms of Persona 6, we do know that the team is actively working on it, but it hasn’t been really confirmed. So, an official announcement via a trailer or gameplay video would be huge, even if we don’t see it for a few more years. We do know that some of the key figures like Katsura Hashino, Shigenori Soejima, and Shoji Meguro are likely not to return, as they moved to Studio Zero for Metaphor: ReFantazio.

However, reports of the title’s development date back to 2018, with comments from Persona series producer Kazuhisa Wada stating an interest in more numbered titles. Development could have well started pre-COVID and may now be at a place to be revealed. It’s important to note that Atlus has had a pretty good streak of avoiding delays and setting dates within its reveal period. Persona 3 Reload, for example, was revealed and released within a year’s time, so who’s to say the same can’t happen for Persona 6?

No. 3 – Metaphor: ReFantazio DLC/Expansion Confirmed + Release

Metaphor: ReFantazio could continue its reign into 2025 with DLC.

The massive success of Studio Zero’s Metaphor: ReFantazio is one rightfully deserved. The title, which started production in 2016, has won many Game of the Year accolades and several competitive awards like Best RPG, Best Narrative, and Best Art Direction at this year’s Game Awards. Therefore, it wouldn’t be too surprising if more could be on the way for the game in the form of DLC or an expansion.

Atlus isn’t a stranger to doing this practice. Though, it usually comes in the form of remasters like Persona 5 Royal and Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Still, Persona 3 Reload received an Expansion Pass that included Episode Aigis: The Answer, a new epilogue based on Persona 3 FES’ ending. Given the way Metaphor: ReFantazio wraps its narrative, perhaps more can be explored that may suit a DLC better than its own game.

No. 4 – Shin Megami Tensei Remaster Announcement + Release

Some SMT Games may follow in SMTV:Vengeance’s footsteps.

As close as it can be to Persona and Metaphor without sharing the same name, the Shin Megami Tensei series has been gaining more and more traction with Western audiences. Much like Persona, the want to play all of the series has been difficult, as some have been lost to time or hard to get. A recent trend in gaming is to remaster older titles for the current-gen consoles. In fact, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is guilty of this, having launched this year with a new storyline, among other additions. With that said, the chances of an older SMT title being brought back may be a bit higher than one may think.

As to what title would be brought to current-gen consoles, you could make the case for Shin Megami Tensei IV. Given that the decade-old title was only released on the 3DS, many may not have been able to play it despite its massive praise. The same can be said for 2004’s Digital Devil Saga (and its 2005 sequel), especially since its gameplay is more in-line with recent SMT titles, with 3D models and modern turn-based mechanics. Both would be great picks for potential releases to hold fans over if a mainline entry for SMT or Persona doesn’t come out in 2025.

No. 5 – Persona 1 & 2 Remakes Announcement

The Highly-requested remakes of Persona 1 + 2 May finally be revealed.

While Persona 6 may break the internet upon its announcement, the possibility of remaking the original Persona titles would for sure hit big. Many may not remember Persona before Persona 3’s release, which took the franchise in the direction it’s currently in. However, those building blocks that many love came from Revelations: Persona, Persona 2: Innocent Sin, and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment. While all three being remade would be unlikely, series producer Kazuhisa Wada has declared interest in visiting those titles.

The likelihood of the remakes releasing next year would be slim, unfortunately, as Kazuhisa Wada did state the titles aren’t in the works. However, that doesn’t mean the idea hasn’t floated around and, perhaps by this time next year, a plan has come together. It’s not just Wada who wants it, as the concept of a remake of the originals, specifically Persona 2, has been at the top of fans’ wants for a while alongside Persona 3, which was eventually remade and released this year. For a series hitting its stride, revisiting the classics may be a great way to show them just how much they missed.