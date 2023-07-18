This Metroid x Anime Crossover Proves We Need a Nintendo Series ASAP

Metroid is one of Nintendo’s best IPs and its resurgence in the past year is long overdue. Created in 1986, the action-adventure series has entertained generations with its platforming and FPS adventures. Samus has joined the ranks of Mario and Link as Nintendo’s mascots, but when compared to their peers, the alien hunter has had fewer gigs in the spotlight. But now, a new Metroid tribute has fans all but begging for an anime from Nintendo’s higher-ups.

The work comes from Art of Pipeur as they put up some concept art of a Metroid anime on social media. As you can see below, the artist decided to give Samus a makeover both in and out of their suit. Both of the designs look like they were pulled from a top-tier cyberpunk series, and Art of Pipeur went on to share their own vision for a Metroid anime.

https://twitter.com/artofpipeur/status/1681295962608730113?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“A couple of years ago I was wondering about what a Metroid anime would look like, so I began making a bunch of fanart to have a good idea. I always thought that it would be cool if each episode had a different story/adventure (anthology),” the artist shared.

Of course, you can imagine what kind of lore Nintendo could pack into a Metroid anime. Samus has been through a lot since they debuted in the late ’80s, you know? With different planets to explore and bounties to follow, Metroid has tons of juicy content waiting to unfold in an anime. There is no doubt a studio like Production I.G. or Sunrise could do the IP justice. And after checking out this fan art by Art of Pipeur, the fandom is more desperate for a Nintendo series than ever before.

Sadly, there are no plans out in the public of a Nintendo anime. The company did recently acquire its own animation studio, and the company helped oversee the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Right now, Hollywood productions are keeping Nintendo busy, but an anime closer to home could fit into the company’s schedule. So if Nintendo is hesitant to pull the trigger on a Kirby anime, why not go with Metroid instead?

What do you think about this fan’s take on Metroid as an anime? Does Nintendo need to order an anime soon or…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!