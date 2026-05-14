Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Nerfs Sarada Uchiha (And It’s Perfect)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is preparing to continue the story of the son of the Seventh Hokage as he fights allies and enemies alike. While the titular character has been dealing with some major problems, this doesn’t mean that he is the only one who has issues. Most recently, Weekly Shonen Jump released a new preview for the next chapter of the beloved ninja manga, teasing that Sarada Uchiha has run face-first into a problem that many Uchiha have faced in their careers. Unfortunately, said problem couldn’t come at a worse time for the Hidden Leaf Village.

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Warning. If you don’t want to be spoiled for the next chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Chapter 34, be forewarned that this preview spoils a major story beat. Most recently, Sarada needed to use one of her ultimate abilities, the Mangekyo Sharingan, in a fight, and thanks to this, her vision has taken a hit. For years, the Uchiha Clan has struggled with the fact that this power, whenever used, would have the user be in danger of losing their vision permanently. This fact was well documented by both Sasuke and Itachi Uchiha earlier in the franchise, and it seems that now is the time for Sarada to deal with the same problem. While chapter 34 is still a week away, Shueisha revealed a one-page preview that sees Sakura laying down the big reveal to her daughter.

shueisha

Sakura Lays Down The Law

Shueisha

The translation of Sakura dropping this bad news on her daughter reads, “As I imagined… it seems the degree is no longer adequate. The vision has clearly worsened compared to before. It’s an inevitable risk of the Mangekyou Sharingan… The more you use that power, the more the vision deteriorates. Of course, that varies depending on the technique and the circumstances in which it’s used… but, in any case, if it continues like this… you’ll end up losing your vision completely.” Unfortunately, now is one of the worst times for Sarada to receive this news, as the Divine Trees have never been stronger, and Boruto is still dealing with the spell placed on the world by Eida.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been seen by many as a redemption arc for the shonen franchise. Unfortunately, the date for the shonen sequel’s small-screen debut remains a mystery. The Naruto franchise has been absent from the anime world for years, with Studio Pierrot previously confirming that it is taking a more seasonal approach to its offerings. This year, the production house will release both Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s finale and the long-awaited return of Black Clover, leaving little room for Konoha to make a comeback, it seems. Fingers crossed that Pierrot might have a surprise for fans and will bring back the Uzumaki family to the forefront once again after years outside of the spotlight.

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