Japan’s Number One Kaiju Fighter Announces Star-Studded Project

Godzilla, Kong, and the MonsterVerse are hitting major heights in recent years, though not every giant behemoth from Japan is getting the same notoriety. Luckily, despite not being a part of Legendary’s kaiju universe and/or Toho’s Godzilla Minus One world, Ultraman is set to make a comeback this summer. While not receiving a brand new film that will see the kaiju-fighting character stepping into the King of the Monsters’ world, said cinematic offering is one that will celebrate the history of the beloved figure. Luckily, a star-studded guest list is set to honor the long-running character.

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On July 3rd this summer, the documentary film, The Origin of Ultraman, is set to arrive in Japanese theaters. Releasing a new trailer to help push the documentary that will celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the character, the cinematic outing has revealed a long list of celebrities and filmmakers who will contribute to honoring the giant monster fighter. First premiering in 1966, Ultraman has seen many different iterations over the years, whether it be via movies, television shows, comics, video games, and everything in between. Unfortunately, a North American release for the documentary has yet to be revealed, and even if it doesn’t come to Western theaters, there’s a very good chance that it will find its way to the U.S. all the same. You can check out the first trailer below.

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Ultraman’s Future

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The celebrities and creative minds who are taking part in this documentary include:

Guillermo del Toro (Film Director / Pacific Rim, The Shape of Water)

Hirokazu Kore-eda (Film Director / Nobody Knows, Shoplifters, Monster)

Hideo Kojima (Game Creator / Metal Gear series, Death Stranding series)

Hideaki Anno (Director, Producer / Evangelion series, Shin Godzilla and Shin Ultraman)

Shinji Higuchi (Film Director / Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, Bullet Train Explosion – 2025)

Nicholas Winding Refn (Film Director / Drive, The Neon Demon)

Shannon Tindall (Film Director / Ultraman: Rising)

John Aoshima (Film Director / Ultraman: Rising)

Kairi Narita (Son of Toru Narita, the art director for Ultraman)

Pat Cadigan (Ultraman novelization – English edition)

While Ultraman hasn’t confirmed a new movie that will return to his monster-filled universe, the classic Japanese superhero has been appearing quite often across numerous projects. One of the biggest recent entries was Ultraman: Rising, the animated Netflix film that saw the titular character taking on a role he had never had before, as a father. Unfortunately, while director Shannon Tindle had shared his passion in the past to make a sequel, the creator confirmed last year that it didn’t seem like a part two for the animated film was in the cards.

Another wild recreation of the monster fighter was via Shin Ultraman, the live-action film from Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno. Joining the likes of Godzilla and Kamen Rider, this latest interpretation was a darker take on the character. Unfortunately, the Shin universe seems to have ended following the release of Shin Kamen Rider, though hopefully we’ll see more from Ultraman in the future, all the same.

What do you think of the upcoming return of Ultraman to theaters? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!