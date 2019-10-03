Michael B. Jordan Says He’s Turned Down Live-Action Anime Gigs

Michael B. Jordan has become a great many things, but one has to wonder whether the star ever thought he’d turn into an ambassador for anime. The actor has been wowing fans with his work for years, but his recent outings in Creed and Black Panther solidified his star status. These days, Jordan has become a trendsetter in every way, and his love for anime has raised the medium’s profile overseas.

Just, don’t expect the actor to turn towards live-action anime any time soon. According to a recent interview with Highsnobiety, Jordan says he has zero interest in adapting anime into live action for a myriad of reasons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Animation is so vivid. It’s so fantastical. It’s hard to translate that to live action and get that same kind of feeling,” the actor says.

In fact, it seems like Jordan has already turned down such projects from Hollywood. The report says the actor has been approached about live-action versions of some of his favorite shows. Jordan turned all of them down, but the star does believe there is a way to do these live-action adaptations right.

“I think that if it’s done the right way — and you stay authentic to the manga and the anime — I feel like you have a shot, but it’s still a really, really hard thing to do.”

Perhaps live-action anime will persuade Jordan one day, but it seems the star has plenty on his plate. The actor is thriving in Hollywood as acting credits rack up on his resume. Recently, Jordan even teamed up with Coach as one of the brand’s global ambassador to create a capsule collection which borrows iconography from the anime Naruto.

What do you make of this impressive anime cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.